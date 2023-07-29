Casey Oakes

AKWESASNE — Akwesasne Mohawk Police have identified a body pulled from the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island on July 3 as that of Casey Oakes, 30, Akwesasne.

Oakes was last seen, according to police, on March 29 boarding a small light-blue boat on the eastern end of Cornwall Island at about 9:30 p.m.

