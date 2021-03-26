Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.