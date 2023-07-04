AKWESASNE — A body was pulled from the St. Lawrence River Monday afternoon in the vicinity of Ross Island.
According to a statement from the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, law enforcement are investigating following the discovery of a deceased person at approximately 2 p.m. Monday.
Police are awaiting confirmation of the victim’s identity from the coroner’s office and will share this information as soon as possible, according to post on the police service’s Facebook page.
No other details or information will be released at this time, according to the post on Facebook.
Anyone with information that can assist law enforcement is asked to contact the Akwesasne Mohawk Police at 613-575-2340 or submit a secure tip via email to tips@akwesasne.ca.
Ross Island is in the Ontario portion of the St. Lawrence River, close to the Quebec side of the waterway.
