Boil water advisory issued for several streets in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG — A boil water advisory was issued Monday morning in the city of Ogdensburg for the 100 and 200 blocks of West South Street, 1100 block of Pickering Street, the 900-1100 blocks of Congress Street and the 10-100 blocks of David Street.
According to the notice provided by the city, water main repair is taking place at the intersection of West South and Congress streets resulting in little to no water pressure.
