HEUVELTON —the Village of Heuvelton has issued a boil water advisory due to a water main replacement project.
The project could result in the temporary loss of water service, beginning April 12 at 8 a.m. For status updates, visit Status updates are available at www.heuveltonny.com under the special notices tab.
Water customer can also call the village office at 315-344-2214.
