BRASHER — State police on Saturday responded to an ATV crash on Quinell Road in Brasher Falls.
Troopers determined an ATV, operated by Beth A. Myott, 27, of Bombay, was traveling west on a trail just off Quinell Road around 3:57 p.m. when it descended a hill and struck a tree at a high rate of speed.
Ms. Myott was ejected from the ATV and sustained abdominal injuries. She was taken by Tri-Town Rescue to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where she was treated.
