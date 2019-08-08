MALONE — The woman accused of running a stop sign while texting and causing a crash that killed a former state assemblywoman was sentenced Monday to five years’ probation after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide.
Angel L. Oliver, 29, of Bombay, was also ordered by Franklin County Judge Derek P. Champagne to perform 220 hours of community service, according to a release from the District Attorney’s Office.
Oliver had originally been charged with criminally negligent homicide, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield the right of way and operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device following the Nov. 15 crash that killed former Assemblywoman Chloe Ann R. O’Neil.
According to state police, Oliver was southbound on County Route 5 in the town of Dickinson when she drove through the stop sign at the “four corners” intersection with State Route 11B at about 8:45 a.m. Her car slammed into a sport utility vehicle driven by O’Neil, who was driving east on Route 11B.
The impact caused the SUV to roll over and come to rest on the passenger side in a ditch on the south side of the highway, police said.
O’Neil, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene by Franklin County coroner Brian Langdon, according to police. Oliver suffered minor injuries.
O’Neil was a longtime Parishville Republican and served in the state’s then-112th Assembly District from 1993 until her retirement in 1998. A former Parishville-Hopkinton Central School teacher, O’Neil surprised many when she ran for, and won, the Assembly seat held by her late husband, John G.A. O’Neil.
Mr. O’Neil, who spent 12 years in the Assembly, died in a two-vehicle car accident near Sevey’s Corners on Dec. 10, 1992.
Texting and driving ,Hopefully she also lost her license to drive for awhile..
