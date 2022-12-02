Book sale Saturday at library

CANTON — The Friends of the Canton Free Library Fall Book & Bake Sale has been rescheduled to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the downstairs Paige Room of the Canton Free Library at 8 Park St.
For sale are gently used hardcover and paperback books for adults, teens and children, as well as DVDS and audiobooks on CD. The Friends will also offer home-baked goods for sale, including pies, specialty breads, cookies and cakes. Copies of the McCarthy’s Restaurant recipe book will be available for purchase at the event.
The drawing for the Friends Fall Quilt will occur at 2 p.m. Tickets for the quilt are now available and can be purchased at the Canton Free Library, and North Country Savings Bank. Tickets will continue to be available for purchase at the Friends Fall Book and Bake Sale until the time of the drawing.
The Friends of the Canton Free Library are a volunteer group committed to active support and enrichment of library services on behalf of everyone in the Canton community and beyond. A registered 501c3, the Friends of the Canton Free Library are always seeking new members.
All proceeds from the Friends Fall Book and Bake sale help support the costs of materials and programming at the Canton Free Library.
