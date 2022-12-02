Book sale Saturday at library

The quilt raffle drawing will take place at the Friends of the Library Book Sale Saturday. Photo provided

CANTON — The Friends of the Canton Free Library Fall Book & Bake Sale has been rescheduled to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the downstairs Paige Room of the Canton Free Library at 8 Park St.

For sale are gently used hardcover and paperback books for adults, teens and children, as well as DVDS and audiobooks on CD. The Friends will also offer home-baked goods for sale, including pies, specialty breads, cookies and cakes. Copies of the McCarthy’s Restaurant recipe book will be available for purchase at the event.

