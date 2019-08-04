OGDENSBURG — Bootlegger’s Weekend is set for Saturday, Aug. 10, at the former Garn’s Property on Main Street in Ogdensburg.
Among other activities, from 4 to 6 p.m., the 10th Mountain Division Jazz Band from Fort Drum will perform. From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., the fabulous “Shoes” will perform until the Bootlegger’s Weekend fireworks spectacular sponsored by America 1 Realty, and shot off by Al LaValley, Dave McCabe and crew of Majestic Fireworks begins.
