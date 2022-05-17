OGDENSBURG — A Canadian citizen, wanted on a warrant for allegedly issuing a bomb threat to Disney World staff in 2019, was arrested at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry on Monday, according to a press release issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
The man, Matthew Carney, 22, was allegedly driving a vehicle at the port of entry and during the inspection process it was discovered that Mr. Carney had an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) warrant issued by the Orange County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office. The warrant stems from an incident in 2019, when Mr. Carney issued a bomb threat to Disney World staff, while he was employed by Walt Disney World, according to the release.
“This incident highlights the continued work that CBP does alongside our many law enforcement partners, playing a vital role in maintaining the safety of our communities,” stated Ogdensburg Port Director Thomas Trimboli.
After being processed and confirming the warrant, Mr. Carney was turned over to the Ogdensburg Police Department and is in the custody of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at the county correctional facility.
