GOUVERNEUR — The bottle redemption facility operated by The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence at 470 E. Main St. was losing money and is set to close Oct. 18.
The facility has two full-time and one part-time employee who may be placed in other work sites that match their interests, said Michelle Quinell-Gayle, director of the agency’s community relations.
She said the facility retains 3 cents of every bottle or can dropped off and was not earning enough money to cover operating costs.
Also, changing regulation require that clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities work at job sites that provide more integration with workers without disabilities.
“This line of business, unfortunately isn’t sustainable,” Ms. Quinell-Gayle said. “We are losing money.”
The East Main Street site opened in May 2017, replacing a redemption facility the agency operated for many years on Factory Street. When it opened two years ago, a portion of the building was used for a gift shop that provided a place for people with disabilities to sell their handcrafted items.
The gift shop closed because it wasn’t generating enough business, Ms. Quinell-Gayle said.
Last year, the agency closed its bottle redemption centers in Massena and Potsdam. In May, the Ogdensburg facility at 330 State St. stopped taking bottles and cans.
Closing the redemption businesses provide an opportunity to find alternative employment for clients through contract work and jobs in the community that provide more integration, Ms. Quinell-Gayle said.
Giving an example, she said having more space available at the former Ogdensburg redemption center has allowed the agency to expand the contract work it does for New York Air Brake.
“New York Air Brake provides the supplies and the employees put kits together,” Ms. Quinell-Gayle said. “We’ve really enhanced our kitting business.”
The closure of the redemption facilities provides employees the chance to explore other job choices, she said.
Businesses interested in learning more about hiring a person with a disability should contact the Career Opportunities program at 315-379-0441. To learn more about The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence, visit www.thearcjslc.org or visit the Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.