CANTON — An Ogdensburg man who was supposed to be sentenced to prison Monday in St. Lawrence County Court for felony aggravated family offense had that sentence adjourned when his new attorney sought to have one of his felony pleas vacated.
Jacob R. Brabant, 35, of 508 Cedar St., was facing 12 years in prison for his July 29 guilty plea to three counts of felony aggravated family offense after he violated the terms of a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
Mr. Brabant was to abide by release conditions and, at his Sept. 30 sentencing, he would have been able to vacate one of the felony counts and be sentenced to four to eight years.
Instead, he reportedly disobeyed a court mandate to have no contact with his fiancee, Breonna A. Storie, and allegedly stabbed, body slammed and choked her and lost the benefit of his plea bargain.
According to a statement from Ms. Storie’s mother read in court by County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards, in addition to the alleged physical abuse that put Ms. Storie in Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, where she received eight stitches in her hand, other violations included that the couple was living together and Mr. Brabant hid “meth, heroin, and mushrooms in a cigar tube up his butt,” in an attempt to smuggle it into prison.
Now, Mr. Brabant faces six to 12 years in prison.
At the time he was brought in on the violation he was represented by Assistant Public Defender David F. Huber, who argued that there should be a hearing to prove the validity of the claims against his client, but was denied by the judge, who said hearsay was admissable against Mr. Brabant.
It was also argued that one of the charges he pleaded to had an incorrect time at which he called a person from the jail while an order of protection was issued in the other person’s favor.
Mr. Brabant waived that and agreed to plea to the count anyway.
Since then, Mr. Huber and the public defender’s office was relieved from representing Mr. Brabant for what Judge Richards said was a breakdown in the client attorney relationship and, on Monday, Mr. Brabant appeared with his newly appointed attorney, Daniel C. Ramsey.
The Judge granted Mr. Ramsey’s request for an adjournment so that he could go through his client’s file and determine if there was a way he could vacate his plea on the charge with the time issue.
Sentencing was adjourned to Nov. 25 and Mr. Brabant was returned to St. Lawrence County jail without bail.
