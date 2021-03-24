MASSENA — Massena continues to make a name for itself with ongoing branding efforts for the town and village.
Among the latest efforts is an Explore Massena app that’s available for Android devices at http://wdt.me/rybsgp and at http://wdt.me/dSa2tE for iOs devices.
But there is more to come, according to town and village officials.
“Even though we may be two separate municipal boards, we’re really one community. I think this is a great way for consistency,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire told village trustees.
H3 Designs in Massena had been contracted to develop a new logo and branding initiative, including the app, for Massena.
A group of stakeholders and individuals met during brand discovery meetings to help develop the materials. The group was planned and guided by Jason Hendricks from H3 Design and Nathan Lashomb from Forevermore Studios.
“These folks have been amazing to work with,” Mr. LeBire said. “It’s much more than a logo. The ExploreMassena.com website has really taken shape. It’s got quite a bit of functionality there. It’s more a tourism community website.”
In addition, letterhead has been updated and decals have been added to some municipal vehicles.
“We did get new tags for the airport vehicles, as well as the highway vehicles. I think a lot of people have seen them around town. I think they look pretty good on the vehicles,” Mr. Carbone told Massena Town Council members.
He said Mr. Hendricks has been working on fishing material and other related projects.
“All the information can be found on FishMassena.com,” he said. “It seems like every day I’ve been throwing something at Jason. He’s been great at putting things together.”
A new fishing tournament logo has been added to the mix, and Mr. Hendricks is creating brochures for businesses — “What can fishing do for you and basically a guideline to help them represent their business on the Explore Massena app,” Mr. Carbone said.
He said there had been some concern in the past that anglers coming to Massena for tournaments didn’t know what to expect.
“This app is going to help them,” he said. “Jason has a web page that links you directly to those apps. That will be coming on shortly either on the Explore Massena or town of Massena Facebook page. It will get people directly so that so they can download the app. I think they’ll find it useful, and it’s going to keep on growing.”
Mr. Hendricks is also working to update the website for the Massena International Airport.
“We’re waiting for material on that and then the Fly Massena page will be updated like everything else that we have, and all intertwined. We’re looking forward to more branding as well with the highway and airport and town in general,” Mr. Carbone said.
