BRASHER FALLS — Despite increases in areas such as health insurance and highway costs, Brasher Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets said he was able to keep his 2020 budget below the 2 percent property tax cap, with minimal impact on taxpayers.
“The tax rate will be $5.15 per $1,000 of assessed value for property owners in the town of Brasher,” Mr. Peets said.
The tax rate in the town’s 2019 budget was $5.1426 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The $2 million budget calls for $593,646 to be raised by taxes. That includes $195,216 for the general fund and $261,890 for the town highway fund.
Mr. Peets said among the high expenses were health insurance and highway costs.
“Obviously health insurance is still a high item. It rose an average of 8 percent after already taking a huge hit last year. That’s one of the big things I look at in almost every budget. But there aren’t a lot of options out there,” he said.
Costs for the Highway Department also increased, but it’s always a guessing game, Mr. Peets said. In addition to town roads, the Highway Department is also responsible for 33 miles of county roads, as well as sections of state roads. They cover 84 miles total.
“It’s one of those things where you kind of throw the dice. We try to be conservative enough that we’re going to be able to make it through the year,” he said. “I made some evaluations on how previous years went. I kind of figured we had a little bit in the fund balance to be able to keep things a little bit on an even keel.”
The town also realized some savings in their budget, Mr. Peets said. For instance, a pellet furnace at the Highway Department’s new garage offered “quite a bit of savings,” he said.
“We’ve cut down quite a bit, $25,000 a year. It’s really starting to save,” he said.
Payments on the town’s municipal building are also complete.
“That was a huge item. I don’t have to come up with the funds for that in the budget for 2020. We were able to pass that savings on to the taxpayers,” Mr. Peets said.
Under the 2020 budget, the town supervisor will receive $16,405, town council members will receive $5,000 each or $20,000 total, the town clerk will receive $34,500, town justices will receive $11,000 each or $22,000 total, the highway superintendent will receive $54,500 and highway employees will receive $22.19 per hour.
