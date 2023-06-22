Democrat nominees in Brasher

Derek Bellinger and Sue Anne Hourihan were nominated for seats on the Brasher Town Board during the town’s Democratic Committee caucus. John Burns, who is finishing his 32nd year on the bench, was nominated for another term as town justice. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

BRASHER — The town of Brasher’s Democratic Committee has made its nominations for November’s election.

With two council and one justice seat on the ballot, the committee nominated Derek Bellinger and Sue Anne Hourihan for the council and John Burns for justice.

