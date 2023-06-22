BRASHER — The town of Brasher’s Democratic Committee has made its nominations for November’s election.
With two council and one justice seat on the ballot, the committee nominated Derek Bellinger and Sue Anne Hourihan for the council and John Burns for justice.
Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets nominated Mr. Bellinger. He had originally been appointed for one year in February 2016 to finish Mr. Peets’ three-year unexpired term after Mr. Peets was appointed as town supervisor. He ran successfully again in 2019 for a full four-year term.
“I think Derek’s been a good councilman. He’ll continue on with his work for the town,” Mr. Peets said during the caucus.
Ms. Hourihan had been appointed in June 2016 to replace Francis W. Burns, who resigned effective May 2, 2016 because he was moving out of the area. She ran again in 2021, but finished third in the race for two council seats. Those were won by current councilors, Republican Christopher Rose and Democrat Jodi White.
Mr. Burns is seeking another term as town justice. He is finishing his 32nd year on the bench.
“Congratulations, and thank you for all of you that are running because the political environment is chaotic right now at all levels of government. It’s real easy for all of us to sit on the sidelines and complain every day. I really commend you for that, at any office and any level,” Anthony J. Arquiett said.
“You’re very brave to step into politics at this time. There’s so much going on. I’m proud of all of you,” Democratic Committee Chair Keitha Arquiett said.
A moment of silence was held for longtime Democratic Councilor John M. “Johnny Mike” Keenan, who died March 2. Mr. Keenan had served on the board for more than 20 years.
“He’ll be greatly missed,” Mr. Arquiett said. “We were able to honor him two weekends ago at an ATV/UTV poker run that I hosted on behalf of our club. We recognized John and his family, and memorialized him for all that he’s done to try to get trails opened and to create the much-needed industry that we have with that particular hobby. John worked hard on it over a lot of years. We were also able to raise nearly $4,000 for the North Lawrence Fire Department, so it was a good day.”
