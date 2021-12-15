BRASHER FALLS — When the Boy Scouts announced that girls would be allowed to join its organization in February of 2019, LeahBeth P. Guerard knew that was what she wanted to do.
Miss Guerard’s older brothers were Boy Scouts. One brother, Jeffery M. Guerard, earned an Eagle Scout rank and Miss Guerard knew she was up to the task.
The 17-year-old senior at St. Lawrence Central School proved she was right when she also achieved Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout after less than three years in the organization.
Miss Guerard did not waste time.
“I joined as soon as a could,” she said.
It wasn’t easy to get started. Girls are allowed to join Scouts BSA, the Boy Scouts new name, but they must have troops separate from boys. She tried joining troops in other communities but the logistics were too tough.
She is a busy young woman. She plays hockey as a forward for the Potsdam High School Sandstoners. She is in her school’s Book Club and Spanish Club. She sings in the chorus and takes part in school plays and musical revues.
Eventually, she formed her own troop.
“We needed five girls,” she said.
So she rounded up two sisters and a couple of friends and formed Troop 1099.
You have to work your way up to Eagle Scout.
There are seven ranks in Scouting: Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life and Eagle.
Each rank has specific requirements and it becomes more difficult as a Scout moves up.
An Eagle Scout must be active in their troop for at least six months after earning Life; earn a total of 21 merit badges, including 12 required merit badges; serve in a leadership position in the troop for at least six months; and complete an Eagle Scout service project which is helpful to any religious institution, school, or community.
Miss Guerard has some experience with completing tasks. When she was 14, she earned Girls Scouts’ highest achievement, the Gold Award. To earn her Gold Award, Miss Geurard set up a tutoring resource for middle school students at St. Lawrence Central.
Miss Guerard said she was able to take advantage of the COVID-19 lockdowns to earn many of her merit badges.
The one she enjoyed the most was Outdoor Sports, because she went skiing. The hardest one may have been Cooking because it was complicated, requiring a number of different meals prepared under different conditions.
For her Eagle Scout project, Miss Guerard planned and built a dog agility course for the Potsdam Humane Society.
The project, from planning to completion, took her six months, she said. It culminated with three days of construction.
“We built two ramps, two hurdles for the dogs to jump over, weave poles for the dogs to go through, two benches and a mini bridge,” she said.
Because the Eagle Scout award focuses on Leadership, Miss Guerard didn’t build the dog agility features, she organized and directed volunteers on their construction.
“It’s a leadership thing,” she said.
The agility course is for dogs who are sheltered at the Humane Society and its purpose is for shelter dogs to be better trained and more desirable for adoption, she said.
The final step is an Eagle Board Review.
“I was very nervous going into it,” she said.
She endured an hour-long interview before a panel of Scouting experts, then had to wait outside while the panel deliberated.
“I was freaking out, because I was afraid they wouldn’t give it to me,” she said.
Miss Guerard will continue with Scouting; she can continue to earn merit badges to add Palms to her badge. She also wants to help another girl in her troop who may go for Eagle.
The journey was worth it, Miss Guerard said.
“It was a lot of fun,” she said. “I’ve developed a lot of skills. I have never been good at letting other people do things. I have always wanted to do everything by myself, but having to have other people do things has helped me grow.”
Miss Guerard’s achievement is rare. According to Scouts BSA, only 8% of all Scouts earned Eagle in 2019. According to the Girl Scouts, only about 6% of its members earn a Gold Award annually.
The number of people who have earned both has to be a very small number. But, there is at least one in Brasher Falls, N.Y.
