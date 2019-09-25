CANTON — A Brasher Falls man Monday accepted a plea deal that will land him in prison for the attempted robbery of a Potsdam gas station.
Andrew M. Francis, 28, previously misreported as 18, of 1229 County Route 55, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree robbery, the reduced first count of the indictment charging him with first-degree robbery and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
At about 11 p.m. on July 23 in the A-Plus Sunoco at 147 Market St., Mr. Francis brandished a knife and robbed the store clerk at knifepoint for about $200, he told the court.
Mr. Francis’ arrest followed Potsdam Police releasing photos from surveillance footage and information, seeking the public’s assistance, saying the crime happened at 11:25 p.m.
In exchange for his guilty plea and as part of a plea deal with the district attorney’s office, the court will sentence Mr. Francis to eight years in prison with five years of post-release supervision.
Mr. Francis will also have to pay court fines, fees and surcharges and $200 in restitution to the owners of the gas station. A no-contact order of protection will be issued in favor of the victim and he will waive his right to appeal.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 18 and Mr. Francis was returned to St. Lawrence County jail where he is being held without bail.
