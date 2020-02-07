A Brasher Falls man was found to have violated an order of protection and be in possession of drug paraphernalia following a Feb. 3 traffic stop on Riverside Drive in the village of Canton.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Samuel L. Pruner, 41, 161 Pike Road, with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
Deputies determined Mr. Pruner was in the vehicle with a passenger who was protected from Mr. Pruner under a stay-away order of protection.
During the traffic stop, K9 Fable conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle and indicated a presence of narcotics.
An interior search of the vehicle revealed unidentified drug paraphernalia.
Mr. Pruner was released on an appearance ticket for Canton Town Court for a future date.
Potsdam police charged Aaron L. Barksdale, 36, Potsdam, with driving while intoxicated around 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 1.
Mr. Barksdale was stopped on Main Street in the village after police observed him driving a vehicle with no headlights on.
Following the stop, Mr. Barksdale was taken to Potsdam Police Department, where police determined he was under the influence of alcohol, with a blood alcohol content of 0.10%.
Gouverneur police charged Dawn L. Farley, 50, Gouverneur, with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest on Jan. 29 in the village.
During a traffic stop, police determined Ms. Farley’s New York state driver’s license was revoked due to a driving while intoxicated conviction from April.
Police report they told Ms. Farley to exit her vehicle, a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck, “numerous times.”
After remaining in her vehicle, police said they removed her in a brief struggle while she was being placed under arrest.
Ms. Farley was released on an appearance ticket for Gouverneur Town Court for a future date.
