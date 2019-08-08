Deputies say man charged after domestic dispute
STOCKHOLM — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on July 28 charged Benjamin F. Marsh, 38, of 12 County Route 50, Brasher Falls, with criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors. He was also cited with second-degree harassment.
Deputies said the charges stemmed from a July 28 domestic incident at 906 Route 420 but gave no additional information was provided.
Mr. Marsh was arraigned in Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.
