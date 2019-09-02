CANTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Tracy R. Clark, 52, of 206 McCarthy Road, Brasher Falls, with second-degree offering a false instrument for filing on Sunday, stemming from a pistol permit investigation.
Police said Clark failed to disclose that he had a criminal history when completing a pistol permit application on April 19.
He was released on an appearance ticket and will answer the charge at a later date in Canton Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.