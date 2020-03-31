BRASHER FALLS — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on March 27, arrested Benjamin F. Marsh, 38, of 12 Route 50, on a charge of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property in connection to a stolen tractor.
Deputies found the 2940 John Deere tractor, which was reported stolen from Cortland County on Oct. 7, at Mr. Marsh’s residence.
Mr. Marsh was released on his own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket for Brasher Town Court.
