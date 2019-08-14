BRASHER FALLS — State police on Aug. 3 charged Alexander P. Durant, 26, with resisting arrest. He was also cited with disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment.
Troopers said at 6:52 p.m., at a residence on Congress Street in the town of Brasher, Mr. Durant tried to incite a fight with residents there and when troopers arrived at the residence he became aggressive, belligerent, yelling obscenities and making threatening gestures toward troopers and was taken into custody.
During his aggressive actions with arresting troopers, Mr. Durant sustained minor injuries and was taken to Massena Memorial Hospital for treatments of abrasions to his head and face, troopers said.
He was arraigned at Norfolk Town Court and sent to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $500 cash bail or $750 bond.
