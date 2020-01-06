BRASHER — A Brasher man was arrested by state police for driving while intoxicated after his vehicle rolled over early Saturday morning.
Troopers said Derek J. Cappiello, 48, was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima west on Route 122 at around 4:22 a.m. when he struck an embankment off the roadway after losing control of his vehicle.
After striking the embankment, Mr. Cappiello’s vehicle rolled over, and state police responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 122 and Bird St. in the town of Westville. Mr. Cappiello was treated by Westville EMS at the scene and taken to the Alice Hyde Medical Center, Malone, to be treated for a broken sternum.
Police later determined Mr. Cappiello had been driving while intoxicated, and he was arrested and charged with felony DWI due to a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years.
Mr. Cappiello was released with tickets to appear in town of Westville Court.
