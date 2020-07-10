STOCKHOLM — State police are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old Brasher man early Friday morning in the town of Stockholm after the car he was driving struck a tree.
At about 1:50 a.m., state police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Route 11C, and an investigation at the scene revealed a 2008 Saturn operated by Alexander L. Beaudoin, 20, of Brasher, was traveling east on Route 11C when his vehicle crossed over into the opposite lane and ran off the north shoulder of the road, striking a tree.
Mr. Beaudoin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 2:17 a.m. His body was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where an autopsy will be performed.
The crash remains under investigation.
