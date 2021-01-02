BRASHER FALLS — The Brasher Town Board has begun holding its regular monthly meetings virtually, and Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets said he’d like to continue that trend to give community members a chance to participate.
The board had been meeting at the Brasher Municipal Building while adhering to masking and social distancing requirements.
All meetings are open to the public. But because of the increase of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County, they have switched to remote meetings using Cisco Webex conferencing software. They’ve held two remote sessions so far, including one this past week. The next one, their organizational meeting, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
“We’re going to try to make all of these meetings virtual,” Mr. Peets told board members during their Tuesday meeting.
He said the equipment they use for their remote meetings allows them to have community members as part of the session. That, he said, helps keep the community informed without having to worry about social distancing and mask requirements.
“We’re making sure everybody’s safe while we conduct our business,” Mr. Peets said.
Anyone who wants to participate in a meeting can obtain the link from him or Town Clerk Bethany St. Hilaire.
“Basically we’ll make that available for everybody,” he said.
During their meeting, board members unanimously approved a resolution that suspended the requirements of renewal applications as a condition to grant property tax exemptions.
Mr. Peets noted that the resolution was in response to executive orders issued by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on “how they deal with exemptions.”
Executive Order 202.83, dated Dec. 18, authorized municipalities to temporarily suspend or modify the real property tax law because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In their resolution, board members said the Board of Assessors was directed to grant exemptions to all property owners who received that exemption on the 2020-21 assessment role, “thereby dispensing with the need for renewal applications from such persons, and further dispensing with the requirement for the Board of Assessors to mail renewal applications to such persons.”
Assessors can provide residents with the proper information they need for tax exemptions that are available.
“I think it’s a good thing to do,” Mr. Peets said.
