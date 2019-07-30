BRASHER FALLS — While the town of Brasher’s zoning code addresses many topics, subdivisions haven’t been one of them. But that’s about to change.
The town has drafted subdivision regulations for adoption, and they’ve scheduled a public hearing for 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Brasher Municipal Building to receive public comment on the proposed regulations. The regular meeting of the Brasher Town Board will follow at 4:30 p.m.
“We never had one in our zoning book,” Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets said. “At the very least, the town wants to make sure that when a new lot is created, that it is large enough for a well and septic system, and that it can be accessible by emergency crews in times of an emergency.”
The town partnered with the St. Lawrence County Planning Office to come up with the proposed regulations. A committee of Brasher residents has met with the Planning Office since April to identify how the town will regulate the division of land in its community.
The draft regulations exempt lot line adjustments and exempt splitting one parcel into two lots. The regulations include application requirements and review procedures for minor subdivisions, which apply when creating three to five lots, and for major subdivisions, which are the creation of six or more lots.
Mr. Peets said the emphasis was on allowing new development while protecting the community’s health and safety.
“We’ve diligently met to make sure we dot our I’s and cross our T’s as far as the regulations are concerned. We’ve put together a subdivision zoning that would be in line with the county and state requirements. I think for the most part, if we get a road that’s turned over to us for the division, we don’t have to throw a lot of money into it,” Mr. Peets said. “The package is pretty well put together as far as how everything is supposed to be.
Hard copies of the subdivision regulations and associated environmental review are available for public review during normal business hours at the Brasher Municipal Building, the Badenhausen Library, and can be emailed upon request. Anyone interested in reviewing the regulations online can request a link by emailing mlarson@stlawco.org.
Those who cannot attend the public hearing in person can also email their comments to the same email address by Aug. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.