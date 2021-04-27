BRASHER FALLS — Although town of Brasher residents are now getting their tax bills, some that show significant increases in their property assessments, Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets says they’ve been aware of any potential changes for a couple of years.
“We’ve been working on this since 2019. The assessor’s office sent letters out with a data sheet, so people needed to update their property. We put a lot of work into this. They’re finally getting to that end stage,” he said.
That was an opportunity to remove or add information and describe what type of land the resident owned, Mr. Peets said.
It’s been 15 years since a town-wide reassessment was done to bring all properties to full market value, although a reassessment of waterfront property was conducted in 2012. Some residents say they were alarmed when they saw the increase in their tax bills. Some residents said their taxes went up anywhere from $2,000 to $3,000 in some cases, and the assessment on the local IGA store reportedly increased 57 percent.
Mr. Peets said there were reasons why the assessments were changed. For instance, he said, some properties are being sold for far more than their values.
“We have land values that needed to change. There’s a large disparity in the land values between us and the surrounding towns,” he said. “They might pay top dollar for what was once a farm. The sales are driving this as far as land values. We’re looking to equalize the properties.”
Other homeowners may have added on to their properties since the last reassessment, he said.
“There might be inventory added to the property’s assessments. Folks that didn’t get the permits, we find out during this program. I’m not saying that happens all the time, though,” Mr. Peets said.
Assessments were also based on construction values.
“We were able to take the program to classify each house, what to assess based on construction values. We’ve got a formula now that’s consistent with other towns. The formula we used can be applied to everybody,” he said.
Anyone who wants to grieve their assessment can talk with the assessor or the Board of Assessment Review.
“Everybody has a chance prior to Grievance Day to call and talk to the assessor,” Mr. Peets said.
He said nothing would take effect until 2022 and, when everything is finished, they should be at a 100% equalization rate.
“We should be able to keep tabs on it moving forward and set it where we don’t have to do such a large-scale reval,” he said.
