BRASHER — Taxpayers in the town of Brasher will see a slight increase in their tax rate in 2023.
Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets said the tax rate will be $3.6736 per $1,000 assessed value for property owners in the town, while staying within the 2% property tax cap.
“It’s $4 on a $100,000 home,” he said. “A 4-cent increase is really the best we could do.”
The town’s 2023 budget of $2,479,227 calls for $636,723.00 to be raised by taxes. That includes $215,432 in the general fund and $258,247 in the town highway fund.
Mr. Peets said the highway department had the biggest impact on the 2023 budget because of increased prices for diesel fuel and gasoline. Those continue to fluctuate, making it difficult to pinpoint how much to set aside in the budget.
“Basically, that fuel is the unknown,” he said.
The cost of fuel has already had an impact on the town’s 2022 budget.
“It really hit us this year. (The increase) wasn’t in the budget. We’ve had to move stuff around to pay for it. I don’t see it getting any better next year,” Mr. Peets said.
Salaries under the 2023 budget are $18,000 for the supervisor; $5,000 per councilor, for a $20,000 total; $37,500 for the town clerk; $12,000 each for two town justices; $62,000 for the highway superintendent; and $26 per hour for highway employees.
The budget was approved by the town board during its November meeting.
Brasher taxpayers saw a decrease in the tax rate in 2022 while also staying under the 2% property tax cap. The tax rate was $3.6448 per $1,000 assessed value, a decrease of $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed value over the 2021 budget.
“We were able to lower the taxes quite a bit with the reval,” Mr. Peets said.
Town officials had conducted a town-wide reassessment in 2021, the first in 15 years, to bring all properties to full market value. A reassessment of waterfront property was conducted in 2012.
The $2.4 million budget in 2022 called for $621,212 to be raised by taxes. That included $202,305 in the general fund and $258,761 in the town highway fund.
