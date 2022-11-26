Mark A. Peets

BRASHER — Taxpayers in the town of Brasher will see a slight increase in their tax rate in 2023.

Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets said the tax rate will be $3.6736 per $1,000 assessed value for property owners in the town, while staying within the 2% property tax cap.

