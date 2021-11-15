BRASHER FALLS — The Brasher Town Board will hold a special meeting/public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Building to take public comments regarding the state’s cannabis law.
According to the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, signed into law by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in March, cities, towns and villages have the option to opt out of allowing retail dispensaries, although they would forego the tax revenue generated by shops.
Municipalities have until Dec. 31 to make decisions about allowing cannabis facilities in their communities.
All meetings are open to the public, and everyone is welcome to attend.
