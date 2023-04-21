BRASHER — With the return of warm weather comes the return of the nasty biters known as mosquitoes, and the Brasher Town Board is prepared to deal with them once again this year.
The board will hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. May 10 to discuss this year’s aerial spraying and allow individuals to opt out of the spraying. Anyone who’s unable to attend the meeting can call, email or send a letter to the town clerk and their property will be placed on the opt out list. The town clerk also has a list of the spray used if anyone wants to review it.
Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets said they have a choice of one or two applications of the spray over 1,700 acres, at a cost of $6,426 per spray
“So it would be a total of $12,852 for two sprays,” he said.
The town went with one aerial spray last year. Mr. Peets said the second spray is optional, “so we don’t have to do that.”
“Last year we couldn’t do the second one by a certain date,” Councilor Gerald F. St. Hilaire said.
“I know we only paid for one last year. We’ve been a little tight on the casino funds since we weren’t having any come in at all. Now, we’re getting some. I guess it’s up to the board if you want to do one or two,” Mr. Peets said.
Timing was the concern for board members. Mr. Peets said the first spray was scheduled for mid-June, but Councilor Christopher W. Rose said mosquitoes were starting to bite in May.
“Mosquitoes are biting around here and bothering us in May and he’s not going to do the first one until mid-June,” Mr. Rose said.
Mr. Peets said they could arrange to have the spray start on May 15. However, Mr. St. Hilaire said some of that would be dependent on the flying weather.
“He’s easy to deal with,” Councilor Derek Bellinger said.
The last spray if the town elected to have one done would be in August.
“If he cannot do the second spray by August, we will not allow a second spray,” Mr. Peets said.
Mr. Rose asked if other surrounding towns also sprayed for mosquitoes, and Mr. Peets said they did not, but had been invited to participate to lower the cost.
“I’ve asked the other towns if they wanted to get in on it and give us a discount,” the town supervisor said. “I have people call me all the time. ‘When are they going to spray me? I live in North Lawrence.’ Not coming, you don’t live in our town.”
