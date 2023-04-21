Brasher board sets public hearing on mosquito spraying

The Brasher Town Board will hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. May 10 to discuss a plan to spray for mosquitoes again this year. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

BRASHER — With the return of warm weather comes the return of the nasty biters known as mosquitoes, and the Brasher Town Board is prepared to deal with them once again this year.

The board will hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. May 10 to discuss this year’s aerial spraying and allow individuals to opt out of the spraying. Anyone who’s unable to attend the meeting can call, email or send a letter to the town clerk and their property will be placed on the opt out list. The town clerk also has a list of the spray used if anyone wants to review it.

