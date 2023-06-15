The Brasher Town Board has gone on record opposing the state’s plans to house illegal immigrants in SUNY and taxpayer-funded facilities. Jason Hunter photo

 JASON HUNTER

BRASHER — The Brasher Town Board has gone on record opposing the state’s proposal to house illegal migrants in SUNY and taxpayer-funded facilities.

Board members passed a resolution on Wednesday objecting to SUNY campus housing being used for illegal migrant living quarters.

