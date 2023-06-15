BRASHER — The Brasher Town Board has gone on record opposing the state’s idea to house migrants in SUNY and taxpayer-funded facilities.
Board members passed a resolution on Wednesday objecting to State University of New York housing potentially being used for temporary migrant living quarters.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said last month that she was weighing the possibility of using SUNY campus dorms for temporary relief as the state struggles to house the tens of thousands of immigrant and asylum seekers being bused to New York City from the southern border.
In an interview with Spectrum News’s Kevin Frey, Gov. Hochul said she had asked all agencies of the state government to provide ideas on solutions, and SUNY representatives were included.
“I said, find all available state properties, let’s analyze them, let’s see whether they’re temporary short term, whether it becomes longer term,” she said in May. “Clearly a SUNY campus lends itself to immediate help, but long-term we have to have it free by August, so what happens in August?”
Brasher Town Board members, in adopting the resolution, said that did not sit well with them.
“The town of Brasher hereby requests the New York state legislators and Gov. Hochul to prohibit and disallow any placement of illegal migrants in any New York state buildings that are maintained and subsidized by New York state taxpayer dollars,” Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets said.
Many of the more than 70,000 migrants bused to New York City from the southern border since last year have been arriving to have their asylum cases heard through legal processes.
New York City had declared itself a sanctuary city, and the state budget had appropriated $1 billion, Mr. Peets said to “manage this crisis within the confines of New York City.”
“The cost of repercussions and the failure of New York City and Gov. Hochul to resolve these issues should not be a burden on the taxpayers in New York state,” Mr. Peets added.
SUNY campus housing, he said, should only be used for academic purposes.
A copy of the resolution was sent to state legislative leaders, and Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, and Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, who represent the town.
