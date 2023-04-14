BRASHER — Saying it would tie the hands of the town’s zoning board, the Brasher Town Board has adopted a resolution opposing Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s housing compact proposal.
According to the governor’s website, the New York Housing Compact, part of her fiscal year 2024 executive budget, “is a multifaceted approach to address New York’s historic housing shortage and build 800,000 new homes over the next decade. The New York Housing Compact will encourage growth by removing barriers to housing production, incentivizing new construction, and setting local housing targets across every New York community.”
But, Brasher Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets said, the town’s zoning board would have no input on any potential construction in the town.
“In the fiscal year 2024 budget, within the New York Housing Compact, there contains a New Homes Targets and Fast-Track Approval Act. What that does is it takes away the legislative process for zoning boards in towns, villages and cities. If the state wants to fast track something in our town, we will have no say of what goes on or it will eliminate our zoning rules and the codes that are adopted by the town or also will potentially disregard them,” Mr. Peets said during Wednesday’s meeting.
He equated it to a moratorium on cryptocurrency mining operations that board members had adopted earlier in the meeting. Without the moratorium, and with no regulations currently in place to govern those operations, the town would have no say on where or how they were set up or shut down.
“It comes back to what we were discussing before about the crypto mining. The town has no say on how they’re going to be commissioned,” Mr. Peets said.
He said, under the governor’s proposal, the town would have no input on issues such as subdivisions, minimum lot size, height limits, setbacks and parking, and there would be no environmental review. There would also be no planning board review or aesthetic review.
“Appeals under the housing compact by developers or builders whose applications for the creation of housing are denied by the town will be brought to a new state housing review board, usurping the home rule authority of local land use boards who better understand the local community,” Mr. Peets said.
He said the proposed amendments would require new local zoning to be exempt from review under the State Environmental Quality Review Act. That, he said, would prohibit the study and evaluation of impacts in areas such as traffic and roads, stormwater, building on steep slopes, volunteer emergency services, police department staffing, and additional school-age student and the school’s ability to absorb them.
“Local zoning laws and land use laws are in place to address matters of public safety and health, which include police, fire protection, public works, density, traffic, school capacities, parks and recreation, and more, all of which local officials are intimately familiar and best suited to access and determine,” Mr. Peets said. “It’s just going to take over everything that’s done in the town, and I don’t think that’s right. There’s nothing we can do about it if this passes in the budget. Right now, the budget has not been passed, so it’s a perfect time to get this done. We don’t need another big brother telling us what we can or cannot do in our town.”
He said items are often placed in the budget “and get passed in the middle of the night that normally we do not have any control over, and I think it’s time that we have to push back and tell them we’re not willing to let this happen to our towns and villages without our say. They need to come and negotiate with us.”
The resolution passed by board members has been sent to state Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, and state Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River.
“I will ask them for their support,” Mr. Peets said.
