BRASHER — There won’t be any cannabis dispensaries or on-site consumption in the town of Brasher, at least for now.
The Brasher Town Board held a public hearing regarding the state’s cannabis law on Wednesday night, with six residents in attendance and two of them saying they are against dispensaries and on-site consumption.
Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets and Councilors Christopher Rose and Gerald F. St. Hilaire voted against. Councilor Derek Bellinger was excused from the meeting, and Councilor Sue Anne Hourihan was absent.
Mr. Peets and board members said there are too many unknowns at this point, and opting out gives them time to draw up regulations governing cannabis in the town.
Cities, towns and villages across the state can decide to opt out of allowing dispensaries by passing a local law by Dec. 31, but they cannot opt out of adult-use legalization.
By opting out, municipalities would then forego tax revenue generated from shops within their boundaries. A total 13% cannabis excise tax will apply when dispensary sales begin, likely next year. The tax breaks down into 1% for the county, 3% for the dispensary’s municipality and 9% for the state.
Although the town has opted out now, Mr. Peets said Brasher can opt in at a later date. Any municipality that doesn’t opt out by Dec. 31 will be unable to opt out at a future date. However, a municipality may opt back in at any time to allow adult-use retail dispensaries or on-site consumption, or both.
“If the town opts out, it can opt back in later with better regulations and requirements,” Mr. Peets said. “There are too many unknowns and, if we opt back in, sales tax can be realized.”
Any local law opting out of adult-use retail dispensaries or on-site consumption licenses is subject to a permissive referendum, allowing voters within the municipality to petition whether to approve the local law.
Signed into law by then Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in March, the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act legalized recreational marijuana sales and use for adults 21 and older. It immediately expunged previous marijuana-related convictions from New Yorkers’ records and established a framework for regulating businesses.
The law created the Office of Cannabis Management, which is governed by a Cannabis Control Board similar to the state Liquor Authority under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law. The OCM will be responsible for issuing retail licenses and developing additional business regulations.
Much like liquor stores, dispensary locations would be subject to zoning regulations.
