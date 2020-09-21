BRASHER FALLS — A road that’s been heavily traveled since the closing of the Depot Street bridge in Helena has been upgraded by the town of Brasher.
Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets said the town’s Highway Department paved Quinell Road on Thursday. The road was reopened to traffic at around 3:30 p.m. that day.
They had coordinated with the St. Lawrence County Highway Department for use of the county’s paver after work was done on County Route 53. Mr. Peets said their next project will be to upgrade the shoulders of the road once they’re able to access the county’s shoulder machine.
“Today there were also stop signs added to the intersection of Quinell Road and Smith Road on the north side of the bridge. We ask all who use this route, please be aware of the traffic pattern change,” he said.
Town officials have also asked for a temporary speed reduction on Quinell Road because of the increase in traffic.
Mr. Peets thanked St. Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Donald Chambers, St. Lawrence County Legislator Anthony Arquiett, D-Helena, and Barrett Paving Materials for making the road closing “as minimal as possible.”
Traffic had greatly increased since the state’s Aug. 3 closure of the Depot Street bridge, which was scheduled to be replaced in 2021 if funding was available. It’s closure came earlier than expected after it was deemed unsafe during a state inspection.
Making the travel situation worse, the St. Lawrence County Highway Department closed a portion of County Route 53, one of the access points to Helena, to replace a large culvert between the Brasher highway garage and Depot Street. The closure is scheduled to run until mid-October.
In addition, a section of County Route 55 from Meyers Road through Helena was being paved.
Because of the closure, the Helena Volunteer Fire Department moved some of its equipment to the former highway garage so they would have coverage on both sides of the Depot Street bridge.
A public information meeting had been held in March to discuss the replacement of the Depot Street bridge, which could have started in May 2021 if funds were available and be wrapped up by October 2021. Preliminary work has been done to prepare for when funds become available.
Plans had been drawn up for off-site detours of approximately 24 miles, using County Route 53, County Route 38, Route 420, County Route 37, County Route 46, Route 37C and Depot Street.
Officials anticipated that local traffic would use Quinell Road, Smith Road and Main Street.
The anticipated cost of the bridge replacement is $3.5 million. The project is a joint effort of the St. Lawrence County Highway Department, state Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration.
