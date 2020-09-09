POTSDAM — The village has voted unanimously to send a slate of over $19 million in improvement projects to the state for review as part of the…
POTSDAM — The following projects from the village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee will be sent to the state for review. The state will then decide on how to narrow down the proposed projects to allocate the $9.7 million in DRI funds.
— Downtown Riverwalk Trail: Creates a walking and biking loop around the Market Street corridor, across Fall Island and back over Sandstone Drive. The project would include a new “pocket park,” new murals and bike lanes. Total project cost: $2,481,000; total DRI funds requested: $2,481,000
— Fall Island Skatepark: Builds a skatepark, seating area and outdoor art gallery on the north side of Fall Island. Total project cost: $348,000; total DRI funds requested: $258,000
— Renovation of Market Square Mall: Renovations to 20-22 Depot St., including the exterior and interior spaces. Public restrooms and office space would be refurbished. Total project cost: $666,000; total DRI funds requested: $311,000
— North Country Children’s Museum Expansion: Expands the current NCCM to add room for more permanent exhibits, office, classroom, storage and program space. Total project cost: $1,900,000; total DRI funds requested: $1,400,000
— North Country Arts Center: Establishes an arts headquarters on Raymond Street for the North Country Arts Council that would include spaces for artists to practice, create and display their work. Total project cost: $1,687,000; total DRI funds requested: $578,000
— Downtown Streetscape Enhancement: Renovations to the Market Street and Raymond Street corridor including decorative sidewalks, ADA accessibility, benches, bike racks and landscaping improvements. Total project cost: $2,780,000; total DRI funds requested: $2,780,000
— 59 Market Street Renovation: Interior and exterior renovations to the current location of McDuff’s Tavern. Would create a basement level multi-use space with multimedia functionality. Total project cost: $405,000; total DRI funds requested: $203,000
— Potsdam Food Co-Op Relocation and Expansion: Relocates the Potsdam Food Co-Op to 63 Market St., with new facilities including a meeting space in addition to the retail area. Total project cost: $2,966,000; total DRI funds requested: $1,659,000
— The Clarkson Inn Expansion: Provides for an addition onto the Clarkson Inn that would include 20 new rooms, meeting spaces and a fitness center. Total project cost: $2,500,000; total DRI funds requested: $600,000
— Roxy Theatre: Gives the downtown Roxy Theatre an exterior facelift and adds an interior vestibule. Total project cost: $115,000; total DRI funds requested: $58,000
— The Sandstone: Expands Scoops ice cream into a 1950s-themed diner for breakfast and lunch offerings. The project includes a new outdoor seating area. Total project cost: $257,000; total DRI funds requested: $118,000
— Renovation of Damon Hall: Finishes the Clarkson University renovation of Damon Hall to provide for advanced manufacturing incubator space. Total project cost: $2,516,000; total DRI funds requested: $900,000
— Rebuild Downtown Potsdam: Creates a program for the village to distribute matching grants for additional downtown revitalization projects and COVID-19 related improvements. Total project cost: $1,388,000; total DRI funds requested: $750,000
— Downtown Branding Campaign: Provides for print, outdoor and digital advertising in addition to a website overhaul. Total project cost: $131,000; total DRI funds requested: $125,000
