OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg voters will be choosing a new city judge Nov. 3 due to the upcoming resignation of Judge Gary R. Alford. Mr. Alford is resigning due to statutory age limitations
Ramona A. Breen, Republican, will be making her second run for the seat. Ms. Breen lost in a primary in 2018.
Ms. Breen is an Ogdensburg native and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1980. She earned an undergraduate degree, cum laude, at St. Lawrence University and a law degree, cum laude, from Syracuse University.
Her first job was at the Ogdensburg law firm of DuPré and Small. In 1998, she opened her own firm focusing on real estate, estate and family court.
Ms. Breen has been on the Greater Ogdensburg Area Chamber of Commerce board and served six years on the board of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.
Ms. Breen said her family court experience, working as a guardian for children, shows her ability to use compassion and objectivity to achieve an end.
“This is an extremely important and serious position,” Ms. Breen said. “It has an impact on the lives of people.”
Ms. Breen has extensive experience in City Court, she said, and is an experienced mediator which has taught her to “openly and fairly look at both sides of every situation in every case.”
Ms. Breen said she wants to work with the St. Lawrence County Probation Department, the Judicial Diversion Program and law enforcement agencies to address drug abuse and domestic violence bringing so many defendants to court.
“There is also a time that requires harsher sentencing in certain cases to hold individuals accountable for their crimes and actions and protect the citizens of our community,” she wrote in her campaign announcement.
“I want the job not for the prestige, I want to make a difference,” she said. “I really, really want to make a difference.”
Ms. Breen said her career has led her to this moment and serving as city judge would be a culmination of what she has worked for.
Ms. Breen has been married to Richard J. Breen for 20 years.
