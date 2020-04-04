CANTON — For 21 years, Brian P. Mann has been a familiar voice on radios throughout Northern New York. Now North Country Public Radio’s Adirondack Bureau Chief will be working for National Public Radio.
Listeners may have noticed that Mr. Mann has been turning up in NPR national stories more and more.
Since 1999, he has been NCPR’s Adirondack Bureau Chief, but in the last two years he has also worked on contract for NPR as its opioid litigation beat reporter.
“I’ve been in a kind of hybrid relationship,” he said Monday as he was getting ready to tune into Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 news conference.
Lately Mr. Mann has been covering the COVID-19 pandemic that’s sweeping the globe; for the last few years, he has been covering natural disasters and has been on NPR’s “Go Team” for natural and man-made disasters.
“I’ve worked for NPR quite a bit through this really kind of remarkable partnership that they have had with North Country Public Radio,” he said.
At NCPR, his 20-year colleague, News Director David Sommerstein, sees the move as a plus for everyone.
“This is sort of an evolution of his work in the north country and in the Adirondacks,” Mr. Sommerstein said. “I have worked with Brian for 20 years and his commitment is to public service in the north country and getting facts out and getting the truth out and also being really human and engaging with people.
“I have learned so much from him,” he added. “I look forward to the whole nation learning from him.”
In his 20 years reporting on the Adirondacks, Mr. Mann has covered lots of big stories, but he is probably best known for something small and personal.
“He has done absolutely ground-breaking work in covering the Adirondacks both in the serious issues about land management about the public/private complexities that are the Adirondack Park, and then also he created a whole genre of radio, the Adirondack Audio Postcard, that he just sort of came up with when he moved here and now they have become an institution,” Mr. Sommerstein said.
In his Adirondack Audio Postcards, Mr. Mann takes listeners with him while he climbs a mountain, takes a paddle down a secluded stream or explores the shoreline of an Adirondack pond.
NCPR will still be airing much of Mr. Mann’s work.
“Mostly my work will channel through the national shows, but they will appear on local news magazines as well, as appropriate,” he said. “My audio postcards have been airing nationally so those will continue to happen.”
Mr. Mann will continue to have a Northern New York presence.
“I will be working from Westport. They are going to build a little studio space in my house here and of course I will fly around the country and around the world to cover stories. My focus will be on addiction and how it affects people’s lives,” he said. “It’s something I have been working on more and more and it’s something that has touched my family pretty seriously.”
Flying around the world to cover a topic as big as addiction is a long way from his start as a volunteer reporter at a public radio station in Sitka, Alaska.
Mr. Mann grew up in Alaska and was working as a fish butcher when he started reporting on the radio.
“I would go butcher fish all day and then I would go pick up recording equipment from the station and then go cover a little school board meeting or town government meeting,” he said. “Sometimes I would still be in my fish gear, but it was a fish town and people were tolerant of that kind of thing. I would work up a little story that would go on the radio and the next morning I would be back working with black cod or halibut.”
Mr. Mann said he was on a fish-buying scow when he got a job offer from the station.
“They brought me in because someone had walked off the job as a reporter sort of abruptly,” he said. “It just started this kind of accidental career.”
Staying in Northern New York to work is something both Mr. Mann and NPR wanted.
He describes himself as a very committed Adirondacker.
“Part of what they (NPR) want is to have somebody in upstate New York speaking to and reporting on issues in this region, this part of the world,” Mr. Sommerstein said.
Mr. Mann has won several Edward R. Murrow awards and is the author of the 2006 book, “Welcome to the Homeland.”
He will continue working for NCPR through the end of April and begins his tenure at NPR on May 11.
(1) comment
best wishes to a great reporter!
