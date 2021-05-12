Two tugboats shepherded barge Glovertown Spirit by Hopsons Bay in Massena on Monday, as the barge carried the western half of the Commissioners Street bridge to Toronto. The bridge is being shipped to Canada in two sections — the eastern half will make the journey this summer.
Latest News
- Frontier League roundup: South jefferson outlasts South Lewis in extra-inning softball clash
- High school baseball: Massena pitcher Dubray making up for lost time with mound performances
- High school softball: Cousins Alguire, Wentworth extend Canton’s run with a win over Potsdam
- Lewis County is getting creative about vaccine outreach
- Watertown YMCA Day Care Center’s license pending revocation after state inspection
- Bridge passes Massena on way to Toronto
- JCC, SU partner on study of COVID vaccine hesitancy in NNY; officials speak to rising Jefferson County cases
- Keep firewood local: DEC reminding New Yorkers about firewood transport regulations
Most Popular
-
Ogdensburg-Prescott bridge to close overnight beginning in June
-
Gouverneur woman killed in Friday crash in Canton
-
Fort Drum woman raises money to commission paintings of late teenager
-
Mexico man attempts suicide after lengthy negotiation with police; condition listed as grave
-
Old Engine 77 returns to Town of Watertown Fire Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.