Bronx man arrested on drug charges

POTSDAM — Taj M. Fisher, 31, of 30 East Clarke Place 4F, Bronx was arrested Wednesday by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies following an attempted traffic stop in Waddington.
Police report Mr. Fisher allegedly failed to comply when a police officer attempted to stop him on State Route 345 in the town of Waddington for alleged traffic violations. Sheriff’s deputies called off the chase as it entered the hamlet of Madrid.
Village of Potsdam police located Mr. Fisher later in Potsdam and deputies arrested him in the Walmart parking lot at 12:35 p.m.
Police said Mr. Fisher was in possession of approximately 4.5 ounces of fentanyl, and three ounces of cocaine, three full boxes of glassine bags, digital scales, and $4,719. According to police, the street value of the drugs seized was approximately $100,000.
Mr Fisher was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, an A-II felony; two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, B felonies; unlawfully fleeing a police officer, a misdemeanor, and several vehicle and several traffic law violations.
Mr. Fisher was arraigned in Town of Potsdam Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility with no bail.
The St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, New York State Police, Potsdam Village Police Department, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and United States Border Patrol.
