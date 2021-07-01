OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City School District has a new assistant superintendent of instruction.
The Ogdensburg City School Board of Education appointed Brooke L. Reid to the position at an annual salary of $117,000, effective Aug. 1.
“Ms. Reid is an educational leader whose dedication to learning and spirit of teamwork will help build upon the district’s current programs and initiatives. I look forward to working with Ms. Reid as she shares her vision with our school community,” said Superintendent Kevin Kendall.
Ms. Reid replaces Jacquelyn L. Kelly, who joined the Gouverneur Central School District as its superintendent this year.
Before joining the city school district, Ms. Reid was the elementary principal and committee on special education chair for 11 and a half years at Parishville-Hopkinton Central School.
“I am very excited to get started,” said Ms. Reid after the board meeting. “Instruction has always been a focus for me.”
Also appointed Thursday night was Rebecca J. Bascom as director of special education at a salary of $95,932. Ms. Bascom had been the principal at Clifton-Fine Central School for four and a half years. Prior to that, she had 22 years of special education experience.
“I am excited to be back to my special education roots and doing what I love,” said Ms. Bascom.
