CANTON — Potential jurors were turned away after a Brooklyn man admitted to heroin possession on what was to be the first day of jury selection in his trial.
Sylvester S. Wright, 37, currently an inmate in the St. Lawrence County jail, pleaded guilty on Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court to one count of felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
The indictment charges that on Oct. 1 in the village of Massena, Mr. Wright possessed heroin and cocaine with the intent to sell, with the cocaine being an aggregate weight of one-half ounce or more.
He was also charged with possessing cocaine with the intent to sell it on a second occasion that same day.
According to the original Massena Police Department arrest report, on Oct. 1 and 2, at 419 South Main St., Apt. 3, and the Super 8 Motel, 84 Grove St., both in the village, police executed two search warrants signed by Village Justice Eric J. Gustafson with the assistance of the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Homeland Security and state police, leading to the seizure of crack cocaine, heroin and powder cocaine with a total street value of about $15,000 and an unspecified sum of U.S. currency.
At that time, Mr. Wright was charged with five codefendants, Taylor L. Lapage, then 20, of 419 South Main St., Apt. 3, Massena, with two counts of felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; Danielle C. Lapage, then 38, of 419 South Main St., Apt. 3, Massena, with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; Nadine N. Pascal, 20, New York, with criminal possession of a controlled substance; Angelica J. Baker, then 23, of 419 South Main St., with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; and Dean M. Lamphere, then 47, of 291 Route 11B, Hopkinton, with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
As part of Mr. Wright’s plea deal Thursday, he will be sentenced as a second-felony offender to six years in prison with two years of post-release supervision.
That sentence was judicially mandated to be served in shock incarceration, a substance-abuse treatment program that involves six months of military-style treatment, with the remainder of the sentence completed on parole.
He was returned to St. Lawrence County jail without bail pending sentencing on Oct. 7.
