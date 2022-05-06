MASSENA — Two Brooklyn residents were charged with various drug offenses following a traffic stop on East Orvis Street in the village of Massena.
The Massena Police Department charged Jerrrell D. Hewitt, 34, and Zimmah Wellington, 20, with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell narcotic drug), third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (possession of a narcotic drug) and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (possession of a controlled substance with intend to sell).
Hewitt was also charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (previous conviction).
During the traffic stop, police found 43.18 grams of crack,15 grams of ecstasy, brass knuckles, $3,281 in U.S. currency and $40 in Canadian currency.
The Massena Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police Canine Unit and Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police.
Hewitt was remanded to the St. Lawrence Couty, jail, Canton, and Wellington was released following arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.