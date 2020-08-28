MASSENA — Jeannine L. Brouse was sworn in as acting town clerk during a special Massena Town Council meeting on Friday.
She replaces Pamela A. Catanzarite, who retires at the end of the month. She was sworn in by Mrs. Catanzarite, and her appointment runs until November 2021.
Mrs. Brouse will also serve as registrar and marriage officer.
Board members also appointed Natalie A. Sweatland to take over for Mrs. Brouse as deputy town clerk and deputy registrar.
In addition, they appointed Mrs. Catanzarite as marriage officer until December 2021.
Mrs. Catanzarite had run unopposed for town clerk in 2015 to replace her mentor, Georgette Davis, who retired at the end of 2015. She had served as deputy clerk for 14 years. She also ran unopposed in 2019 and was sworn in for another term in January.
She had attended her last official council meeting as town clerk earlier in August.
“Thank you for all that you’ve done for the town of Massena. You will be missed,” Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said.
Council member Robert Elsner concurred.
“I’ve had a lot of interaction with her. She’s been very responsive, very helpful. I wish her well,” he said.
The town clerk is an elected position for a four-year term and is responsible under state law for maintaining the custody of all public records for the town.
On behalf of the state and town, she is also responsible for maintaining other legal documents such as, manuscripts, books and minutes of board meetings. The town clerk is also appointed as the registrar of vital statistics for both the town and village of Massena.
