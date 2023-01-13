Brown Bear Ramble making progress

Canton Free Library Director Emily Owen Hastings, Brown Bear Ramble organizer Doreen L. Radway and Community Bank Vice President and Branch Manager Sean M. Despaw pose with a check from the bank to support the Brown Bear Ramble community sculpture trail. Tom Graser/Plaindealer photo

CANTON – The Brown Bear Ramble is gaining momentum. Doreen L. Radway’s dream to create a trail through downtown Canton, punctuated by statues of bears inspired by the childhood classic Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?

On Monday, the former Herman-DeKalb second grade teacher and Emily Owen Hasting, executive director of the Canton Free Library, picked up a $1,500 check from Community Bank Vice President and Branch Manager Sean M. Despaw.

