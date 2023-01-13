Brown Bear Ramble making progress

CANTON – The Brown Bear Ramble is gaining momentum. Doreen L. Radway’s dream to create a trail through downtown Canton, punctuated by statues of bears inspired by the childhood classic Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?
On Monday, the former Herman-DeKalb second grade teacher and Emily Owen Hasting, executive director of the Canton Free Library, picked up a $1,500 check from Community Bank Vice President and Branch Manager Sean M. Despaw.
The check put the planning group halfway to its initial $7,500 goal for a downpayment on the sculpture.
It took some time to find a foundry willing and able to take on the project, Ms. Hastings said.
“Working with bronze is a specialized field,” Ms. Hasting said.
Wellsculpt Foundry, Esperance, will be casting the statues and is already producing 2D artwork on which to base the bear sculptures.
The Brown Bear Ramble is based on the Caterpillar Crawl, a family-friendly scavenge hunt, in Bristol, Virg., based on the book The Very Hungry Caterpillar,
Ms. Radway enjoyed the Caterpillar Crawl with her grandson last year and presented her idea for a similar project in Canton to a very enthusiastic Village Board last March.
The trail will be about a mile long and mostly close to downtown. At points of interest, there will be about a five-inch bronze statue for children to find.
The total cost of the statues and a plaque for the library, where the trail will end, is about $21,000.
“We are excited to be one of the first donors,” Mr. Despaw said. “This is exactly what community-driven sponsorship is all about.”
The group has also received $1,500 from North Country Savings Bank and $500 from Canton Rotary.
Ms. Hastings said they are on the lookout for grant money and fundraising events are being planned.
Ms. Hastings said she has been in contact with the book’s publisher and owner, Penquin-Random House, who want to see the final artwork before approving the project.
Ms. Radways goal is to have the project completed by the end of September.
When the Brown Bear Ramble is installed, it will join at least two similar projects.
Bristol’s Caterpillar Crawl is based on Greenville, S.C.’s Mice on Main, which features nine bronze mice installed around downtown Greenville. Mice on Main was inspired by a character in the children’s classic, “Goodnight Moon,” by Margaret Wise Brown.
Mice on Main has gone on to inspire a book of its own and a board game.
