Brown Bear Ramble on the move

County Seat has donated $500 towards The Brown Bear Ramble project. Organizers are looking for volunteers to help with the planning of the kick off in the fall. This will be a very big project and volunteers are needed to help organize and run the event. The groups next meeting is April 18 at 4 p.m. at the Canton Free Library. Those interested in helping with this event feel free to call Doreen at 315- 212-5629 or Canton Librarian Emily Owen Hastings at 315-386-3712, option 2 or attend the meeting.
