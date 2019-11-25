OGDENSBURG — State police on Nov. 16 charged Illyana A. Lewis, 35, the Bronx, with felony first-degree promoting prison contraband and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was also cited with violating sanitary code, controlled substance in a non-original container and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Troopers said at 10:23 a.m. on Nov. 16 at the Riverview Correctional Facility at 1110 Tibbits Drive, Ms. Lewis, a visitor, entered the facility in possession of a quantity of synthetic marijuana.
Ms. Lewis was arraigned in City Court by Judge Gary R. Alford and was released under probation supervision.
