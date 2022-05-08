BRUSHTON — Autumn Anderson, a fifth-grader at Brushton-Moira Central School, has won a national design contest hosted by SC Johnson Professional.
During a conference Thursday at the school, 758 County Route 7, Autumn found out that she had won the elementary school category in SC Johnson Professional’s annual “Happy Hands” contest, which is a national contest for students across the country to submit designs for the company’s hand sanitizer dispensers.
“Our community is so ecstatic to see Autumn’s design in the Top 10, and we’re even happier she is the winner in her category,” Brushton-Moira Principal Donna Steenberg said. “We thoroughly enjoyed getting to participate in this year’s SC Johnson Professional Happy Hands contest to encourage handwashing.”
“I was not expecting this at all and I was ecstatic to find out I won,” Autumn said. “I want to thank my mom for helping me and teaching me how to draw.”
Attending the conference were county legislators, representatives of state elected officials, Brushton-Moira Superintendent Todd LaPage, and Kinney Drugs President John Marraffa Jr., who shared congratulatory remarks.
“We found out about the contest from her mom, who works in the Kinney’s store in Malone, so we were able to help circulate the contest for her and to get Autumn votes,” Marraffa said. “It was awesome to be invited up here to join in this great event, to see the look on her face when she found out she had won was incredible, and to see the community come together for something like this was really inspirational. At Kinney’s, it’s really important for us to be involved in our communities and this just stands for what we believe in.”
Autumn and the winner in the middle and high school category — an eighth grader from Missouri — each received a $300 general-use gift card, and their respective schools each received $1,000 along with 1,000 manual soap and hand sanitizer dispensers that feature the design of their respective students.
Autumn also received an official copy of a Franklin County resolution acknowledging her award, a framed proclamation from the state Assembly, and a letter from Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, congratulating Autumn on her achievement.
“I want to give it to Autumn, her family, and the teaching staff here for entering this contest,” LaPage said. “We are a small district compared to a lot of bigger districts that would have entered this contest and it shows the amount of support our community and people around us in supporting our students.”
SC Johnson Professional said it had received a record number of submissions to the contest this year, with approximately 22,000 votes being cast digitally in February.
“It’s always wonderful to see schools rally around each of the students’ designs and gain support from their communities as well,” said Mike Flagg, head of SC Johnson Professional’s North American business. “This contest is a fantastic way to get students of all ages excited about handwashing and understanding that good hand hygiene can be fun.”
Autumn’s winning design can be viewed with the other winning designs on SC Johnson Professional’s website, happyhands.scjp.com.
