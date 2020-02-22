MASSENA — Budget season is in the air for the village of Massena.
Trustees have scheduled budget workshops for 5:30 p.m. March 31, April 2, April 7 and, if necessary, April 8.
They’ll also hold a public hearing on March 31 to possibly override the 2 percent property tax cap. But, Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said, that doesn’t mean they plan to go over the 2 percent tax cap.
“This is just a formality, just in case,” Mr. LeBire said.
All budget work sessions will be held in room 30 at the Massena Town Hall, and are open to the public.
Treasurer Kevin Felt said department heads had already submitted their requests for the 2020-21 budget.
“Departmental and agency budget requests have been turned in to the mayor. Board members have each received copies of the requests in their budget binders. I have entered the submitted data into the financial system and have been working on revenue estimates, as well as various employee benefit estimates,” such as health insurance, retirement, workers’ compensation, life insurance and unemployment insurance, Mr. Felt said.
Last year, trustees approved a budget that raised the tax levy by 1.77 percent, the amount that Mayor Timmy J. Currier had listed in his tentative $16.5 million 2019-20 spending plan. They approved a 2.24 percent tax levy increase the previous year.
During this week’s meeting, Mr. Felt also updated trustees on the latest quarterly sales tax payment. He said they received a payment of $501,403 from St. Lawrence County on Feb. 1. That was up $29,817 from the same period last year.
“This brings our total for the year to $1,030,492, or 54 percent of our budgeted amount of $1,900,000,” he said.
