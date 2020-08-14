CANTON — For the second time this summer, north country community members and a national adv…
CANTON — Jeffrey M. Deskovic, then 17, was convicted in 1990 of raping, beating and strangling 15-year-old Peekskill High School classmate Angela Correa a year earlier. But he didn’t commit the crimes.
Mr. Deskovic served 16 years in state prison for first-degree rape and second-degree murder convictions out of Westchester County, before being exonerated in 2006.
“Every time the wrong person is arrested and/or convicted, the actual perpetrator is free to strike again,” Mr. Deskovic said Friday in front of the St. Lawrence County Courthouse in Canton. “That happened in my case. I was incarcerated for a murder and rape which I did not commit, and the actual criminal was free, and he killed a second victim 3½ years later, a school teacher.”
Following his exoneration and successful lawsuits against Westchester County, the city of Peekskill and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Deskovic founded the Deskovic Foundation for Justice, designed to assist those wrongfully prosecuted or convicted through the American criminal justice system. He has since earned a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science, a master’s degree in criminal justice and a law degree.
He now serves on the advisory board for the Rochester-based It Could Happen to YOU, a nonprofit similar to the Deskovic Foundation and part of a larger network of criminal justice reform groups. Mr. Deskovic, with ICHY Executive Director William C. Bastuk and board members Stephen F. Downs and Thomas Hoffman, traveled to Canton this weekend to join north country community members who continue to cry “justice for Garrett.”
About a dozen people gathered outside the courthouse to request state Attorney General Letitia A. James appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the still-unsolved 2011 murder of Garrett J. Phillips.
After the 2014 arrest of Oral “Nick” Hillary, ICHY began closely following the case of the murder of 12-year-old Garrett, the Potsdam sixth-grader who was strangled to death inside his apartment on Oct. 24, 2011.
Within hours of Garrett’s murder, investigators knocked on Mr. Hillary’s door. An ex-boyfriend of Garrett’s mother Tandy L. Cyrus, Mr. Hillary had lived in Potsdam for more than a decade and served as Clarkson University’s men’s head soccer coach at the time. He was first indicted on a second-degree murder charge in 2014, but the case was dismissed due to prosecutorial misconduct. Less than a year later, he was reindicted by a St. Lawrence County grand jury.
Mr. Hillary was acquitted on Sept. 28, 2016.
“We want to use some of the strength that we have through our statewide coalition to call attention to the situation here,” Mr. Deskovic said. “I think if we were to not do that, and just leave it as is, nothing’s going to change. Everything’s just going to stay the same, as it is. And that’s not justice for Garrett Phillips.”
Almost two years after Mr. Hillary’s acquittal, former St. Lawrence County District Attorney Mary E. Rain was officially cited for misconduct, and on June 28, 2018, her license to practice law was suspended for two years based on complaints reviewed by the state Third Judicial Department. The court ruled Ms. Rain violated 24 distinct rules related to professional misconduct charges filed in March and July 2017, several stemming from Ms. Rain’s conduct during the investigation into Garrett’s murder and Mr. Hillary’s trial.
The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators had already called for Ms. Rain’s resignation, voting 12-2 in December 2016.
But, Mr. Deskovic argues, existing professional misconduct grievance procedures and license suspensions do not offer sufficient oversight for prosecutorial misconduct in New York.
ICHY’s latest criminal justice reform agenda for 2020 through 2022 involves eight action items in multiple states, including advancing the development of New York’s proposed Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct. The commission would review misconduct complaints against the state’s prosecutors, potentially resulting in sanctions of district attorneys or recommendations for removal.
The commission formation process was halted in January after a judge ruled the proposed commission would violate the state Constitution by altering what body has power over attorney discipline.
The legislation that would have created the commission has been approved twice by the state Legislature, but has required several revisions to address the separation of powers violations determined by court rulings. DAs in Albany and Queens counties, as well as the state District Attorneys Association have challenged the legislation in state Supreme Court, citing concern that the commission would interfere with the rights and core functions of DA offices and give unconstitutional authority to the state judiciary.
Work continues on the proposed legislation, Mr. Deskovic said, because he didn’t have a judicial avenue to pursue disciplinary action for prosecutors involved in his case.
When Mr. Deskovic filed his own claim specifically alleging prosecutorial misconduct related to his wrongful conviction, the judge included a footnote in his decision to dismiss the claim, Mr. Deskovic recalled.
“He was not dismissing because the allegations weren’t serious or that I couldn’t prove it,” he said. “It’s just that he was constrained by prosecutorial immunity.”
Requested by Janet M. DiFiore, then-DA of Westchester County and now New York’s chief judge, the 2007-published “Report on the Conviction of Jeffrey Deskovic” notes the teen was interrogated by police for more than seven hours without a lawyer or family member. Eventually offering a false confession and being convicted after a jury trial, Mr. Deskovic attempted suicide twice in the months before his 1991 sentencing.
With support from the Innocence Project, the national nonprofit committed to exoneration through the use of DNA testing, Mr. Deskovic was officially exonerated in 2006. He was 33.
Retesting of DNA and a subsequent confession that year had matched Steven Cunningham to the case.
The now 60-year-old Mr. Cunningham is currently serving a sentence of 40 years to life at the maximum-security Sing Sing Correctional Facility downstate for two unrelated second-degree murder convictions — the 1989 killing of 15-year-old Angela Correa and the April 1993 killing of Peekshill-area teacher Patricia Morrison.
At the time of his release, Mr. Deskovic had spent half his life incarcerated for crimes he did not commit. Now 14 years later, he has rededicated his life to helping former defendants like Mr. Hillary and victims like Garrett.
“Isn’t it better,” he said, “to just get it right the first time?”
